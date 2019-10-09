Brazil oil slicks likely originated in Venezuela, Petrobras report says - WSJ

Long stretches of Brazil's northeastern coast have been stained by oil slicks since early September, and a new report from Petrobras (PBR +2.6% ) says at least some of the crude probably came from Venezuelan fields, WSJ reports.

Brazil environmental agency IBAMA says the crude has been found at 138 different points in nine states and that chemical analysis indicates it was not pumped from domestic fields.

"It looks like something was criminally released," says Brazil Pres. Bolsonaro, adding that tons of crude already have been removed from the sites.