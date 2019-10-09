BAML positive on Levi Strauss

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lifts its price objective on Levi Strauss (LEVI -5.5% ) to $22 from $20 after crediting the denim powerhouse for healthy growth amid U.S. wholesale challenges.

Analyst Heather Balsky thinks Levi Strauss is poised to drive outsized growth and top EPS expectations in the quarters ahead.

Shares of LEVI are down on the day due to some investor concerns over the U.S. wholesale numbers for Q3.

Previously: Levi Strauss EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 8)

Previously: Levi Strauss +2% after earnings beat (Oct. 8)