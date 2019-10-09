More cost cuts, CFO ouster sink U.S. Steel to three-year low

U.S. Steel (X -8.1% ) slumps to its lowest in more than three years after unveiling plans for further cost cuts and the resignation of its CFO.

U.S. Steel said it will kick-start an enhanced operating model starting next year that it hopes will save $200M in annual fixed costs by 2022.

Turnover within executive roles involved in the execution of the company's long-term strategy is "unnerving, however large strategic shifts post redefining acquisitions (i.e. Big River) rarely come without some turnover," says Cowen analyst Tyler Kenyon, who maintains his Market Perform rating and $10 price target.