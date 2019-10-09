Sundial Growers up 14% after clarifying product return controversy

Sundial Growers (SNDL +13.6% ) is up on 60% higher volume on the heels of its statement addressing an online article about an alleged return of 554 kg of cannabis from a customer. It says the amount actually returned was a "fraction" of the purported amount and will have no impact on its Q2 results and a "negligible" impact on Q3 earnings, adding that all of its customers have provisions to return product under certain conditions.

The company says it will vigorously defend itself in the class action lawsuits that were filed in response to the inaccurate article.