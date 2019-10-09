Methanex reaches six-year gas supply deal for Chile operations

Methanex (MEOH +0.4% ) says it restructured existing arrangements with Chilean energy firm Empresa Nacional del Petroleo for natural gas supply to support ~25% of its annual production capacity in the country through 2025.

MEOH expects the gas supply, when combined with commitments from other suppliers, will allow as much as 75% of a two-plant operation, or annual production of up to 1.3M metric tons.

The company's Chile operations have a combined capacity of 1.7M mt/year through the Chile I - which has been restarted after completing the first phase of a major refurbishment - and Chile IV facilities.