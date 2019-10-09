Visa, Mastercard, Stripe CEOs urged to take Libra risks seriously

Two U.S. senators urged the CEOs of Visa (V +1.7% ), Mastercard (MA +2.2% ), and Stripe (STRIP) to carefully consider the risks before proceeding with Facebook's (FB +1.6% ) Libra Association.

"We are concerned because key questions remain unanswered about the risks the project poses to consumers, regulated financial institutions, and the global financial system," wrote Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) in a letter to the three CEOs.

"Facebook has not yet demonstrated to Congress, financial regulators -- and perhaps not even to your companies -- that it is taking these risks seriously," they said.

Facebook hasn't provided a plan for how it will prevent Libra from facilitating criminal or terrorist financing, destabilizing the global financial system, interfering with monetary policy, or exposing consumers to risks currently limited to accredited investors, the senators wrote.

PayPal withdrew from the Libra group on Monday.