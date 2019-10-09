OFS Capital prices $50M notes offering

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) reports the pricing of $50M of 5.95% notes due 2026.

Net proceeds will be ~$48.14M, or $55.4M if underwriters fully exercise over-allotment option, based on public offering price of 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the notes.

Intends to use proceeds to fund investments in debt and equity securities in accordance with its investment objective and for other general corporate purposes.

Plans to use part of the proceeds to repay debt outstanding under its revolving credit facility. As of Oct. 7, OFS Capital had $45.8M of debt outstanding under the credit facility.