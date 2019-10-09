Generac jumps as power goes off in California

Shares of Generac (GNRC +9.1% ), the largest seller of backup home-electricity generators, surged near all-time highs in today's trade as widespread power outages struck central and northern California on short notice.

California utility PG&E announced yesterday it would implement a proactive power shutoff affecting as many as 800K customers across 34 counties in the central and northern parts of the state as a safety precaution due to wildfire risks posed by expected hot, dry and windy weather.

PG&E warns the weather event will last through midday Thursday, with peak winds starting Wednesday morning through Thursday morning and reaching 60-70 mph at higher elevations.