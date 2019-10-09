Mississippi deal shrinks T-Mobile/Sprint lawsuit

The state lawsuit working to stop the merger of T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) has shrunk by one state.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood has reached a settlement with T-Mobile that resolves his concerns about the deal, he says.

As a result of commitments specific to Mississippi, the new T-mobile will within three years deploy a 5G network in the state with at least 62% of the general and rural populations getting access to download speeds of 100 Mbps or more (and covering 92% of general population and 88% of rural population within six years).

That includes rural service, as well as limited price commitments and a promise to decrease prices as supply increased (particularly the entry of Dish Network).

It also calls for no retail job losses and new stores for rural areas.

Last month, Pennsylvania joined the states' lawsuit, at the time bringing the figure to 18 AGs fighting the merger.