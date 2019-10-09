AT&T plans stand-alone 5G for 2020

AT&T (NYSE:T) will start initial stand-alone deployments of 5G in 2020, Light Reading reports.

That means it won't use 4G LTE for any control functions; all carrier rollouts so far have implemented non-standalone 5G.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is planning a stand-alone core in 2020-2021, while T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) plans a virtualized stand-alone core next year. Sprint (NYSE:S) will stick with its non-standalone approach.

It's not really a consumer issue, with the benefits of a stand-alone core accruing to enterprise customers -- with lower latencies and network slicing, and applications such as mission-critical Internet of Things.