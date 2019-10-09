Saratoga Investment NAV rises 5.6% during fiscal Q2

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) fiscal Q2 adjusted net investment income per share of 68 cents exceeds the consensus estimate of 58 cents.

Compares with 60 cents in fiscal Q1 and slipped from 69 cents in the year-ago fiscal quarter.

NAV per share of $24.47 at Aug. 31, 2019 rose from $24.06 at May 31, 2019.

Saratoga Investment gains 0.3% in after-hours trading.

Q2 trailing 12-month ROE was 14.3% vs. 11.7% in Q1 and 11.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 originations of $93.2M vs. $27.4M in Q1 and $51.7M in Q2 2018.

Q2 repayments of $19.0M vs. $26.9M in Q1 and $1.02M in the year-ago quarter.

AUM of $486.9M at Aug. 31, 2019 increased 19% from $409.5M at May 31, 2019.

Conference call on Oct. 10 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Saratoga Investment NII beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Oct. 9)