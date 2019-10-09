Stocks end higher as investors follow trade ups and downs

Stocks posted a broad-based advance on renewed hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks, although gains pulled back late after Chinese officials reportedly had lowered expectations for any achievements this week.

Just yesterday, stocks had slumped as the market began to doubt that progress would be made after the U.S. blacklisted 28 Chinese firms and imposed visa bans on Chinese officials tied to human rights abuses.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors nevertheless ended higher in today's trade, led by information technology (+1.5%) and energy (+1.1%).

Apple climbed 1.3% after analysts at Canaccord Genuity hiked their stock price target to $260 from $240.

Stocks showed little reaction to the FOMC meeting minutes, which did not provide a firm sign about upcoming Fed policy moves.

U.S. Treasury prices finished lower, lifting the two-year yield 4 bps to 1.46% and the benchmark 10-year yield 5 bps to 1.59%.

WTI November crude oil settled -0.1% to $52.59/bbl.