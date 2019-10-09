Iamgold sale stalls as Chinese bidders fail - Bloomberg

The sale of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) has stalled after miner failed to reach an agreement with several Chinese suitors, Bloomberg reports.

Chinese gold producers including China National Gold (OTCPK:JINFF), Shandong Gold Mining and Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) all showed interest in IAG, but talks stumbled over price as well as concerns related to China-Canada political tensions, according to the report.

A suitor could still come through with a better offer, or IAG could decide to pursue other options such as selling a stake in its Cote project, the report says.