Russia's Aeroflot cancels order for Boeing Dreamliners

Boeing (NYSE:BA) faced additional uncertainty over future production rates for its 787 Dreamliner after Russia's Aeroflot formally canceled an order for 22 aircraft valued at ~$5.5B at list prices.

The airline had said as long ago as 2015 that it no longer needed the planes, but the lost business could affect the production profile for the 787 Dreamliner after Boeing increased its build rate to 14 aircraft per month from 12.

Boeing faces the growing possibility that it may have to cut back production by 2022, Reuters reports, citing industry sources, adding to pressure on the company as the grounding of the smaller 737 MAX stretches into its eighth month.