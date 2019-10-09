Gardner Denver nabs Fortive's Weaver as new CFO

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) hires Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Chief Accounting Officer Emily Weaver as its new CFO, effective Dec. 1.

Weaver will succeed current CFO Neil Snyder, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

GDI says Weaver was instrumental in leading the spinoff of Fortive from Danaher in 2016 and oversaw the execution of the $2.7B Reverse Morris Trust spinoff of FTV's Automation and Specialty business.

Snyder became CFO this January after joining GDI in early 2016 after spending time at Capital Safety Inc., United Technologies and Hewlett-Packard.