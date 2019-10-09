USA Technologies in $50M financing commitment

USA Technologies (OTC:USAT) has reached a $50M financing commitment via Antara Capital Master Fund.

It's received $20M in equity financing and entered a $30M senior secured debt financing commitment with Antara, which purchased 2.8M shares of common stock at $5.25/share for the equity portion.

USA Tech will draw $15M of the term facility concurrent with execution of the loan documentation, and will draw the remaining $15M between nine and 18 months from execution.

Those draws will bear interest at 9.75% per annum.