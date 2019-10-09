Prudential boosts life insurance rates for vapers

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is raising life insurance rates for customers who vape, in continuing fallout from the lung-injury health scare surrounding the e-smoking.

Vapers will be classified as smokers rather than nonsmokers on individual policies, Prudential says, generally resulting in higher charges.

A study this week found that e-cigarette vapor causes lung cancer and possibly bladder cancer in mice.

As of Oct. 1, the CDC has confirmed 1,080 lung injury cases associated with vaping, along with 18 deaths in 15 states.