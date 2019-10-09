PG&E -28% on bankruptcy judge decision clearing way for Elliott plan

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) plummets on news that the judge overseeing its bankruptcy case will allow for the consideration of alternative restructuring plans.

Judge Montali's ruling clears the way for a rival Chapter 11 plan from bondholders led by Elliott Management that are allied with wildfire victims, stripping PG&E of the sole right to propose a Chapter 11 plan covering billions of dollars of damages.

The decision means at least two reorganization plans will move forward as PG&E shifts into a crucial phase of its Chapter 11 proceeding.