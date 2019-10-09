Stock futures slide on Chinese report of stalled talks

Equity futures have taken a tumble as the South China Morning Post says there's no progress to report from a couple of days of deputy-level talks with the U.S. over trade.

Dow futures have slid 300 points; S&P futures are down more than 0.8%, and Nasdaq futures are off 0.9%.

The Chinese delegation is also cutting its visit short, according to the report, with high-level talks lasting just one day and the team planning to leave Washington Thursday.

The Chinese refused to talk about forced technology transfers, which is a key U.S. grievance, according to the report.

Tariffs on $250B in Chinese goods are set to increase to 30% from 25% on Tuesday.

