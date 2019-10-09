China controversy presents hurdle for Activision

An Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) player suspension over Hong Kong commentary is threatening to wash out success from its recent Call of Duty: Mobile launch, showing the company can't take chances on its Chinese market, the WSJ's Dan Gallagher notes.

The mobile game surpassed 35M downloads in its first three days and 100M in its first week, with Sensor Tower estimating global gross revenue at $10M (about triple the launch revenue speed of rival Fortnite).

And the game hasn't launched in China yet. But the company's suspension of a Hearthstone league player for voicing sympathy for Hong Kong protesters has launched backlash in the U.S., including a #BoycottBlizzard hashtag.

It's bad timing for that, Gallagher notes, with revenue at Blizzard falling over the past two quarters and heading for a 28% decline this year.