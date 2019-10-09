Southwest, Gol ground 13 Boeing 737 NG planes

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it is working with airline customers to procure parts, develop repair-and-replace plans and provide technical support to address structural cracks on its 737 NG jetliners.

Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) said today it had grounded 11 737 NG aircraft to replace a specific part following inspections at the direction of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) said earlier it had removed two of the planes from service.

The FAA had requested carriers inspect a total of 165 Boeing 737 NG jets within seven days after a structural crack was found on a small number of planes.

The cracks are on the "pickle fork," a part that attaches the plane's fuselage to the wing structure and manages forces.