Olin, Westlake Chemical cut to Neutral at Citi on soft chlor-alkali demand

Olin (OLN -0.5% ) and Westlake Chemical (WLK +0.4% ) are both downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup, as analyst P.J. Juvekar says he has turned cautious on chlor-alkali and has moved to the sidelines on the chlor-alkali chain.

Although there is not much capacity on the horizon, demand has been softer this year and is unlikely to pick up, Juvekar says, adding that Q3 for the chemicals group felt like a continuation of Q2, with weak autos and construction activity as well as slowing global trade.

Juvekar cuts his stock price targets, to $19 from $24 for OLN and to $23 from $26 for WLK.

OLN's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, while WLK's average Sell Side Rating is Hold and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Very Bullish.