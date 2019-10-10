Horizon Technology Finance provides 3Q19 portfolio update

Horizon (NASDAQ:HRZN) funded six loans during the third quarter of 2019 totaling $46.6M.

Horizon experienced liquidity events from three portfolio companies in 3Q19, encompassing outstanding principal prepayments of $28.5M, compared to $31.5M during 2Q19.

During 3Q19, Horizon received regularly scheduled principal payments on investments totaling $3.7M, compared to regularly scheduled principal payments totaling $5.1M in 2Q19.

During 3Q19, Horizon closed new loan commitments totaling $48.5M to five companies vs. $78.6M to seven companies in 2Q19.

As of September 30, 2019, Horizon held a portfolio of warrant and equity positions in 74 portfolio companies, including 61 private companies.

