Wild overnight trade as rumors fly

Day traders are having a field day as headlines grab hold of market sentiment.

While U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday on trade optimism, futures fell sharply after the close on reports that U.S.-China trade talks - scheduled for today and tomorrow in Washington - might be cut short.

A volatile session then ensued, with futures now back at the starting line.

Among the rumors: There has been no change to the negotiation schedule, next week's tariff hike could be suspended, concessions may be announced for blacklisted Huawei, a currency pact is underway, a partial trade deal is in the works and Beijing is offering to increase agricultural purchases.