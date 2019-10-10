LVMH results point to luxury revival

Earnings from LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) seem to have restored faith in luxury sales.
The Louis Vuitton owner posted 19% growth in revenue from its fashion and leather goods in Q3 despite unrest in Hong Kong that had caused luxury labels to lose out on business there.
A near 5% jump in LVMH in Paris saw shares of rivals Hermes (OTC:EUHMF), Burberry (OTCPK:BBRYF), Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY), Gucci-owner Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF), Christian Dior (OTCPK:CHDRF) and Moncler (OTCPK:MONRF) climb between 1.1% and 4.6% overnight across Europe.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox