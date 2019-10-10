Switzerland central bank explores crypto for trading

Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group is partnering with the Swiss National Bank on a proof of concept to "explore how digital central bank money could be used in the settlement of tokenized assets between market participants."

The framework could involve connecting the Swiss mechanism for clearing payments with the proposed digital exchange, or the issuance of an electronic version of the Swiss franc from the SNB.

The research will be carried out at a center set up by the SNB in partnership with the Bank for International Settlements.