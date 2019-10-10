ProQR's sepofarsen shows positive action in Phase 1/2 study in LCA10

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) announces positive topline results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating sepofarsen (QR-110) in patients with Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10) due to a certain mutation in the CEP290 gene.

The target dose (80 µg with a 160 µg loading dose) was associated with a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in vision with a favorable benefit/risk profile. Durable improvements in vision were observed after six months of treatment.

A Phase 2/3 trial is in process.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 ET to discuss the results.