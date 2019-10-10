Cato grows sales in September

Cato (NYSE:CATO) reports sales rose 2% in September to $70.5M.

Same-store sales were up 5% during the month.

"September same-store sales continued our positive trend," notes CEO John Cato. "However, September same-store sales benefited from the negative impact of Hurricane Florence last year. September tariffs have been implemented, and we remain cautiously optimistic as we evaluate the impact of these and future tariffs," he adds.

The Company operated 1,299 stores at the end of the month vs. 1,350 stores a year ago.

