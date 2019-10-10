Delta dips after light profit guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reports unit revenue was up 2.5% in Q3 off healthy leisure and corporate demand, while operating cost per available seat mile fell off 2.1%.

Delta's operating revenue rose 6.5% to a quarterly record level of $12.6B. "Strong demand and our customer-focused commercial initiatives are putting us on track to achieve a $3 billion increase in revenues this year, a pace of growth well in excess of GDP," notes Delta president Glen Hauenstein.

Looking ahead, Delta sees Q4 EPS of $1.20 to $1.50 vs. $1.51 consensus and a pre-tax margin of 9.5% to 11.5%. Unit revenue is expected to rise 0% to 2% and operating cost per available seat mile is seen increasing 4% to 5%.

Shares of Delta are down 0.69% premarket to $53.55.

Previously: Delta Air Lines EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (Oct. 10)