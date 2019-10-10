HP wilts 2.4% premarket as Goldman turns bear

HP (NYSE:HPQ) slides 2.4% in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall cuts the stock to sell from neutral as he sees "significant risk" to earnings in the company's printing unit.

Trims price target to $14, a Street low, from $18; compares with average of $19.29.

"Both PC and Printer demand are sensitive to macro conditions, which appear to be slowing," he writes.

Furthermore he expects that PC tailwinds will turn around during a "difficult transition" for its printing business.

