Apple pulls Hong Kong police tracking app

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) says it removed from its digital store an app that helped Hong Kong protesters track police movements, citing concerns that it endangered law enforcement and residents.

Apple just last week approved the app after rejecting it earlier this month, but Chinese state-run media on Tuesday called the app "poisonous" and said Apple was complicit helping the Hong Kong protesters.

On Twitter, an account believed to be owned by the HKmap.live app's developer says it disagrees with Apple's decision and there is no evidence to support claims that the app had been used to target and ambush police.