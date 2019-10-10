Mednax to sell MedData business to Frazier Healthcare

Mednax (NYSE:MD) has entered into a definitive agreement wit Frazier Healthcare Partners under which the company will sell its MedData business to Frazier.

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, MD will receive cash consideration of ~$250M at closing, as well as economic consideration of up to $50M contingent upon short and long-term performance of MedData.

MEDNAX also anticipates certain cash tax benefits from the transaction in the coming quarters.

Net proceeds from the sale will be used for debt repayment, share repurchases and strategic acquisitions.

The transaction is expected to close during Q4 2019.