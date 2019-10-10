Yuan rises as U.S. weighs China currency pact - Bloomberg

The offshore yuan rises 0.2% against the U.S. dollar to 7.1249 per greenback as the White House considers announcing a previously agreed currency pact with China as part of a first-phase agreement that could include suspending tariffs that were due to take effect next week, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the talks.

The currency agreement had been agreed to earlier this year before trade talks broke down. Negotiators would later tackle the more difficult issues of intellectual property and forced technology transfers.

This comes as Chinese negotiators, led by Vice Premier Liu He, arrive in Washington to resume trade talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday, the first in-person talks between senior officials since July.

