Principia's lead candidate shows positive action in second stage of pemphigus study

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) announces positive preliminary data from Part B of its open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate PRN1008 in pemphigus patients.

The complete response rate thus far is 40% (n=6/15) with four subjects remaining on treatment that will potentially be complete responders. Five participants were unable to achieve complete responses.

The safety profile was consistent with Part A.

In March, the company announced positive results from Part A of the study.

A Phase 3 trial, PEGASUS, is in process.

PRN1008 is an optimized Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that the company says enables rapid reversibility of effects on the immune system which makes it suitable for chronic therapy.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.