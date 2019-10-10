Glaukos completes patient enrollment in U.S. IDE trial for istent infinite

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) completes patient enrollment in its FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trial for the iStent infinite Trabecular Micro-Bypass System.

The iStent infinite is designed for use in a standalone procedure to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in refractory glaucoma patients.

In the trial enrolled 72 subjects. The primary effectiveness endpoint is a 20% or greater reduction in mean diurnal IOP from baseline at 12 months postoperative on the same or fewer topical ocular hypotensive medications.

Glaukos plans to use the trial results as the basis for seeking FDA approval of the iStent infinite.