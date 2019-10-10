Kraton sees adjusted EBITDA 10%-15% below lower end of guidance

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) -13.8% pre-market after saying it now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to come in 10%-15% below the lower end of its previous guidance range of $370M-$390M.

KRA says Q3 sales in its polymer business were hurt by continued deterioration in market demand in China and Asia due to tariffs and ongoing trade tensions, as well as weakening demand in Europe for automotive and compounding applications.

Q3 results in the chemical segment were hurt by an accelerated decline in pricing for certain upgraded products in KRA's crude sulfate turpentine chain and a 40% decline in global gum turpentine pricing.

KRA expects Q3 net income of $21M and adjusted EBITDA of $80M.