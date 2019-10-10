GM slumps in China again

General Motors (NYSE:GM) says deliveries in China fell 17.5% in Q3 to 689,531 vehicles.

Deliveries fell 21% for the Buick brands and 18% for the Chevrolet brand. The Wuling brand saw a deliveries drop of 5.3% and the Baoju brand was off 35%.

GM says it's in the process of introducing a record of about 20 new and refreshed models in China this year with an expanded and improved product mix. The automaker also says it's increased its focus on midsize/large SUVs and luxury vehicles to keep up with strong demand in these segments by launching seven new models in the past three months and unveiling three models that are planned for launch in the fourth quarter.