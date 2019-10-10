Baltic Dry Index sails to five-day winning streak

The Baltic Dry Index jumped 2.99% to 1,929 points to mark the fifth up day in a row for the shipping rates measure.

Panamax rates were up 2.6% and Capesize rates rose 4.1% to easily offset a 0.5% dip with Handysize rates.

Analysts say demand for dry bulk has improved after the week-long Chinese national holiday.

The 52-week range for the BDI is 595 to 2,518.

