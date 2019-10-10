Philips plunges as tariffs slam margin goals

Philips (NYSE:PHG) -9.2% pre-market after warning it will miss its 2019 profit margin target due to increasing headwinds from tariffs causing poor results at its connected care unit, which suffered a 4.5-point decline in adjusted margin during Q3.

PHG's connected care business, which specializes in remote patient monitoring, is more exposed to tariffs than the company's two larger businesses, which make hospital equipment such as medical scanners and personal health products such as toothbrushes.

For the year, PHG expects margin improvement of 10-20 basis points, following three straight years of gains of at least 100 bps.

PHG also releases preliminary Q3 results, which shows sales are expected to rise 6% to €4.7B and adjusted EBITA added 3% to €583M, or 12.4% of sales compared to 13.2% in the year-ago quarter.