Hexo down 21% premarket on soft preliminary revenue, withdrawal of 2020 outlook

Consumer cannabis package goods seller HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) slumps 21% premarket on modestly higher volume in response to less-than-expected preliminary fiscal Q4 and fiscal 2019 results.

Net revenue for FQ4 and F2019 should be $14.5M - 16.5M and $46.5M - 48.5M, respectively. During its FQ3 conference call, management projected a doubling of revenue in FQ4 ($31.8M based on FQ3). The shortfall was due to "lower than expected product sell through."

Final FQ4 and F2019 results will be released on Thursday, October 24 before the open.

The company is also withdrawing its previously announced fiscal 2020 guidance of up to $400M in revenue.