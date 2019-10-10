NBA goes on in China

The NBA preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets is being played today in Shanghai in what is being considered by some observers as a surprise following the flap over the comments made by a Houston Rockets exec in support of the protesters in Hong Kong. So far there haven't been protests inside the arena and the fans reportedly cheered both teams.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been mostly quiet about the NBA issue, but did pull Houston Rockets shoes and other merchandise from several stores in major Chinese cities. By some estimates, China will account for 15% of Nike's revenue within five years.