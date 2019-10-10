Samsung Display to spend $11B on production line upgrade

Samsung Display (OTC:SSNLF) unveils plans to spend $11B on facilities and research to upgrade a production line, as it confronts severe oversupply due to slower global demand for smartphones and TVs.

The Samsung Electronics unit says the $11B investment over the next five years will be focused on converting one of its South Korean LCD lines into a facility to mass produce more advanced quantum dot screens.

The company says it plans to begin operation of its newly upgraded line from 2021 with a monthly capacity of 30K sheets.