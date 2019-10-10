Hard hats on for Netflix earnings

Goldman Sachs drops its price target on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to $360 from $420 this morning.
GS is just the latest firm to reel in near-term estimates on Netflix ahead of next week's earnings report and in advance of the launches of Disney+ and Apple TV+. Within the last few weeks, the list of firms lowering expectations includes Wells Fargo, Evercore ISI, Monness Crespi Hardt and Rosenblatt. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha authors have a consensus Neutral rating on NFLX.
Shares of Netflix are down 1.11% premarket to $264.56 to stand about 31% below the 52-week high of $385.99.
