Hard hats on for Netflix earnings

Goldman Sachs drops its price target on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to $360 from $420 this morning.

GS is just the latest firm to reel in near-term estimates on Netflix ahead of next week's earnings report and in advance of the launches of Disney+ and Apple TV+. Within the last few weeks, the list of firms lowering expectations includes Wells Fargo, Evercore ISI, Monness Crespi Hardt and Rosenblatt. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha authors have a consensus Neutral rating on NFLX.