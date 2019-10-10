Seeking Alpha
Healthcare  | On the Move

Jefferies softens view on UnitedHealth in premarket analyst action

|About: Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)|By:, SA News Editor

Mereo Biopharma (NASDAQ:MREO) initiated with Outperform rating and $8 (177% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.

BioCardia (OTCQB:BCDA) initiated with Buy rating and $9 (169% upside) price target at Maxim Group.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) upgraded to Buy with a $2 (251% upside) price target at Maxim. Shares up 14% premarket.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) downgraded to Hold with a $50 (3% downside risk) price target at Jefferies. Shares down 3% premarket.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) downgraded to Hold with a $235 (6% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares down 1% premarket.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox