Jefferies softens view on UnitedHealth in premarket analyst action

Mereo Biopharma (NASDAQ:MREO) initiated with Outperform rating and $8 (177% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.
BioCardia (OTCQB:BCDA) initiated with Buy rating and $9 (169% upside) price target at Maxim Group.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) upgraded to Buy with a $2 (251% upside) price target at Maxim. Shares up 14% premarket.
The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) downgraded to Hold with a $50 (3% downside risk) price target at Jefferies. Shares down 3% premarket.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) downgraded to Hold with a $235 (6% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares down 1% premarket.
