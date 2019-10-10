NASA chief set to tour SpaceX factory

SpaceX (SPACE) CEO Elon Musk will open his private rocket factory to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine today for a tour and progress report on the company's long-delayed Crew Dragon capsule.

$6.8B had been awarded to both SpaceX and Boeing to build a vehicle capable of returning astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil.

Tensions? Just days ago, the NASA chief bristled at Musk on Twitter for celebrating an unrelated milestone achieved on SpaceX's deep-space Starship rocket while completion of the Crew Dragon project remained delayed. Musk replied by citing soaring cost overruns on a rival NASA moon rocket dubbed the Space Launch System.