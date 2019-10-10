Partners chime in on HP shift in print business model

While some Wall Street analysts are downgrading HP (NYSE:HPQ), some of HP's partners view the shift in its managed print services model as a positive.

HP last week unveiled its plan to phase out discounts on printer models that are capable of using non-HP supplies while retaining subsidies on models that only work with HP-branded supplies.

"It protects those loyal partners that are selling OEM supplies, and creates a differentiated value and opportunity for them to offer that total value stack," Matthew Schotten, vice president of managed print solutions at ImageNet Consulting told CRN.

The shift will occur over a multi-year period and will only apply to HP's transactional business, not it's contractual managed print services for channel partners.

Furthermore, HP is accelerating its transition into services, said incoming HP CEO Enrique Lores.

In the past week, Loop Capital, Argus, and Goldman have downgraded their ratings on HP.