MediPharm Labs closes $38.7M upsized credit facility

MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) has closed a credit agreement with a top 5 Canadian Schedule 1 bank for an aggregate $38.7M.

The Credit Facility was upsized from the previously committed term sheet of $20M, and is comprised of a revolving term facility, a non-revolving term facility and a non-revolving delayed draw term facility.

The revolving term facility is for up to $25M, has a 1-year term and is to be used for Canadian and Australian working capital.

The $5.7M non-revolving term facility was fully drawn on closing, has a 3-year term and was used to refinance and reduce the interest expense of an existing mortgage. The non-revolving delayed draw term facility of up to $8M has a 3-year term and is to be used to fund capital expenditures.