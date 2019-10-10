U.S. Steel jumps after trimming Q3 loss guidance

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) +2.6% pre-market after guiding for a Q3 adjusted loss of $0.20-$0.26, an improvement from Sept. 18 guidance of a ~$0.35 loss and analyst consensus estimate of a $0.37 loss.

The company also guides for Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $134M-$144M, which excludes $54M of estimated restructuring charges, up from its previous outlook of $115M and $115.3M analyst consensus.

U.S. Steel says the improved outlook is due to stronger shipments and better than expected performance in its flat-rolled segment, as well as a contingency gain from recovered claims arising out of the bankruptcy of a supplier.