Can-Fite up 5% premarket on publication of namodenoson data

Thinly traded nano cap Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) is up 5% premarket on light volume on the heels of the publication of results from a study evaluating namodenoson in an animal model of NASH in the International Journal of Molecular Medicine.

The data showed that namodenson induced significant anti-inflammatory, anti-steatotic and anti-fibrotic effects based on its mediation of a cell-signaling pathway called Wnt/β-catenin.

A Phase 2 clinical trial is nearing completion. It is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 study in liver cancer.