Veradigm Health joins Harvard Pilgrim to develop next phase of Sentinel System

Veradigm, an Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) business unit announces that its Life Sciences business unit joins the Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare Institute and other collaborating partners to continue to develop the FDA Sentinel System, the largest multisite distributed database in the world dedicated to drug safety.

The award focuses on two areas: first, managing the Sentinel Operations Center; and second, developing a new Sentinel Innovation Center.

The Innovation Center will be focused on developing innovative methods to extract and structure information from electronic health records (EHRs).